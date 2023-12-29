תיעוד חיסול מחבל שאיים על הכוחות ב-RPG צילום: דובר צה"ל

Since Thursday, in several different engagements, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists using aerial strikes, and sniper and tank fire.

In one incident, an aircraft identified a terrorist carrying an RPG who was running toward the troops. IDF tanks killed the terrorist before he was able to fire at the forces.

On Thursday, while IDF troops began dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Khan Yunis, a terrorist was identified retrieving an RPG from a shaft. The troops responded by launching a number of grenades toward the terrorist.

Additionally, several terrorists who were hiding inside a structure were struck and killed by an IDF tank. Furthermore, a terrorist located approximately 100 meters from the troops was identified by the forces and eliminated in a UAV strike. The troops also located a terrorist cell fortified inside a compound. A fighter jet struck the building and killed the terrorists.

During intelligence-based searches of the residence of a Hamas terrorist on the outskirts of Jabalya, IDF troops located weapons, Hamas military certifications, and textbooks about the IDF.