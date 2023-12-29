Contrary to the common perception that the reconciliation between Yosef (Joseph) and his brothers is fully realized in Parashat Vayigash, a deeper examination in this week's parsha (Torah portion) reveals lingering concerns among the brothers.

After returning from burying Yaakov (Jacob), the brothers express worries that Yosef might harbor resentment and seek revenge now that their father is no longer alive.

This unexpected anxiety prompts questions: Why are the brothers suddenly apprehensive about Yosef's feelings? What could have led to this fear? And how does Yosef respond to their concerns?

Join us as we understand better their relationship - and one of the most important lessons that seal Sefer Bereshit (the Book of Genesis) for us!