Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has hinted that Israel carried out a successful assassination in Tehran in 2022.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Bennett noted that although Iran is responsible for the lion's share of problems in the Middle East and a significant portion of problems worldwide, "inexplicably, almost nobody is touching it."

"Enough is enough," he urged. "The evil empire of Iran must be brought down."

Iran, Bennett explained, works on the basis of a simple strategy: create, train, fund, and arm terror groups, and let them do the dirty work. "There is little direct war taking place between Iran and Israel," he noted, adding that Iran has attacked "every moderate element in the Middle East."

For this reason, Bennett explained, when he took the position of prime minister in June 2021, he told the headers of the IDF, Mossad, and Shin Bet that he aimed to avoid, as much as possible, clashes with Iranian proxies, and instead focus as many resources as possible at weakening Iran.

"There are many ways to weaken Iran," Bennett stressed, listing a few of them. "But Israel can’t and shouldn’t do this alone. The U.S. should be leading the effort. This doesn’t require a full-scale war, just as the demise of the Soviet Union didn’t result from total war. Rather, the Soviet Union collapsed from internal rot coupled with external pressure applied by the U.S."

Bennett also mentioned that during his term as prime minister, Israel destroyed a UAV base on Iranian soil, thwarted an attempted Iranian terror attack on Israeli tourists in Turkey, and shortly afterwards "the commander of that very unit was assassinated in the center of Tehran."