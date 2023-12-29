Syrian media reported overnight Thursday that explosions were heard in and around the capital of Damascus following an air strike attributed to Israel. It was also reported that the country's air defense systems were activated following the strike.

About two hours earlier, Syrian media reported another Israeli strike in the area of the Syrian capital.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization based in London, reported that the attack attributed to Israel occurred at Damascus airport.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense stated that "Israel attacked several areas in the southern region. Our air defense dealt with the missiles and shot down most of them."

The ministry also said that damage was caused as a result of the attack.