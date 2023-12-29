MK Dan Illouz (Likud) responded, "When will the day after come? Only when the enemy sees the seventh of October as a day of mourning. His day of mourning. Right now, it's a happy day for him. A day when a small organization managed to surprise a large army. Every survey of the Palestinian population shows this. Only when the enemy sees this day as a day of sorrow that brought destruction upon him, only then can we start talking about the day after."

"This is the only way we can make sure that the terrible massacre of the seventh of October does not give rise to another massacre inspired by it, in the Gaza Strip or in other sectors. We can start talking and discussing all kinds of theoretical options now. But the day after is still far away. It is no less than an existential issue. We will not compromise on that, even if there is pressure from our closest friends," he added.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, "The Concept Cabinet was authorized to oversee the maneuver, and not to set policy for the day after. This is the role of the Political-Security Cabinet and the discussions on the day after should be conducted in the Political-Security Cabinet and not in the Concept Cabinet with Gantz."

Sources close to Prime Minister Netanyahu said in response to the criticism, "Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that the day after Hamas, there will be neither Hamastan nor Fatahstan in the Gaza Strip. In any case, the discussion on the issue will be brought before the Political-Security Cabinet.”