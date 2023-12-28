An Islamic Jihad terrorist who was arrested in Gaza admitted during his interrogation that his squad committed horrific sexual crimes against an Israeli woman.

According to a report by Avishai Grinzaig on Kan 11 News, the terrorist described how, after raping her, they murdered the same woman. During the interrogation, the terrorist provided details that can be used to identify the victim.

Also, according to the report, Israel has evidence and testimonies about crimes committed by the terrorists.

Commenting on his report, Grinzaig wrote on Thursday, "With all due respect to the daily publications about tunnel shafts and weapons - Israel must present to the world the confessions of the terrorists that they committed sex crimes as part of the October 7 massacre."

After weeks of ignoring Hamas’ sexual violence during the October 7 attack, UN Women issued its first condemnation of the brutality in early December.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also waited nearly two months before he finally acknowledged that Hamas committed acts of sexual violence during the attack.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said in response, “The Secretary-General's words only sharpen the fact that when it comes to Israeli women, sexual violence that has been proven by state authorities still needs to be ‘investigated.’ For him, when it comes to Israeli women, you can doubt the facts and wait 55 days to call an unknown party to conduct an ‘investigation.’ He does not acknowledge that Hamas committed these crimes!”