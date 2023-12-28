Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with representatives of the families of the hostages on Thursday in Tel Aviv.

The meeting was continued by the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, together with the government's coordinator for the issue of the hostages and missing persons, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch.

At the beginning of the meeting, Netanyahu stated: "We are holding negotiations even at this very moment. I can not elaborate on the status, but we are working to bring back everyone. That is our goal."

Netanyahu heard from the families about the concern for their loved ones' condition and their questions regarding the existing information and what is being done to advance the release of all hostages.

Sara Netanyahu told the representatives: "As a mother and child psychologist, I understand the impossible situation that you are in and the great support that you need, in the emotional plane as well. We are all with you to help with anything we can."

She added: "I sent letters to wives of 33 world leaders and asked that they work to pressure the Red Cross, and an additional letter to the Pope. What was done by Hamas is a crime against humanity. We all pray for the well-being of the hostages and their safe and speedy return."

Representatives of 28 families of hostages attended the meeting, and it is the continuation of a line of meetings with the families. The Prime Minister was accompanied by National Security Council Cheif Tzachi Hanegbi, his Military Maj. Gen. Avi Gil and coordinator for the issue of the hostages and missing persons, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch.