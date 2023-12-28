US President Joe Biden said that he and First Lady Jill Biden are "devastated" following the news that US citizen Judi Weinstein was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

"Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Judy Weinstein is also believed to have been killed by Hamas on October 7," Biden said in a statement.

"This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week’s news that Judy’s beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas. We are holding Judy and Gad’s four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones close to our hearts," he said.

"I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me. They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home," the President's statement concluded.

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced today (Thursday) that Judi had been murdered on October 7 after she had been presumed kidnapped for over two months.

On the morning of October 7, when Hamas launched its attack, Judi and hr husband Gadi went out for their regular morning walk in the fields and vineyards of the kibbutz. Judi managed to notify friends that they had been shot and that Gadi was critically injured. This was the last contact anyone had with them.

Both Judi and Gadi were American citizens. Their bodies continue to be held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.