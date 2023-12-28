National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz visited the IDF Southern Command and was briefed by Commanding Officer Major General Yaron Finkelman.

Later, he visited the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council together with MK Alon Schuster, where they met with local leaders from southern Israel. The meeting was attended by Hof Ashkelon Regional Council Head Itamar Revivo, Eshkol Regional Council Head Gadi Yarkoni, and acting Shaar Hanegev Regional Council Chief Yossi Keren.

"I met today with the Tkuma Directorate, held an operational briefing at the Southern Command, and I now finished a meeting with the local leaders of the western Negev. In the operational aspect, the toll on our sons is unbearable; the accomplishments on the battlefield are accumulating."

Gantz explained: "We built military infrastructure in the field that supports the fighting. We eliminated thousands of terrorists. We destroyed, and we continue to destroy, expansive sections of the underground, and we harmed Hamas's command and control abilities and its launch capabilities, and I wish to give a big thank you to the IDF forces and security forces who support them."

Gantz declared: "We are ready for the next stage in the fighting, which will be longer, more intense, and deeper than Hamas imagines. Anywhere Hamas and terror organization men lift their heads - we will put it down. Whoever won't surrender will be buried in the end - in the ground or deep under it, sooner or later.

As our control of the area and successes advance, we get closer to the day when we can allow residents to return to their communities. I discussed that with the local leaders and the Tkuma Directorate, and we are all preparing for it. I will work so the issue is discussed in the War Cabinet in the near future."

He added: "When it can, the return process led by the Defense Ministry will be fully coordinated with the council leaders so that each town, community, and individual receive solutions that are appropriate for their needs, with massive support from the state.

Gantz concluded: "I ask to send a message from here to the residents who for months already are across the country - you are the true heros. Your resilience and strength are fuel for the soldiers. The return of the hostages and your return home will be the State of Israel's picture of victory."