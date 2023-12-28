Rabbi Nir Yaakov Mas, the dean of the Lev Tel Aviv-Shir Leneriya Yeshiva, is currently serving as a Humvee driver deep in the Gaza Strip.

"I continued until the age of 45 as a regular soldier, but they took me out at 45, and now, when the war began, I wrote to them asking if they could rescind my exemption, send me into combat," Rabbi Mas said in a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

Rabbi Mas, a diciple of Rabbi Yehoshua Weitzmann, a father of nine, and has surpassed the age of 50. "Turns out that one the skills that I learned in the army is to be an operational driver in the dark, which is a rare comodidy, drivers who know how to lead a convoy in the dark, therefore they recinded my exemption and I find my self every day driving convoys into Khan Yunis."