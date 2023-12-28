National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's candidate for acting Israel Prisons Service commissioner is Deputy Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, who currently serves as the security secretary in the National Security Ministry.

Yaakobi, 50, is married and a father of four. He began his police career 26 years ago in the YASAM special patrol unit after he completed his IDF service as a combat soldier in the Golani Brigade.

He served in various command positions, including commander of the Zion Pricent, commander of the Moriah Station, deputy commander of the Shalem Station, deputy and acting commander of the Harel station, senior advisor to the director of the Public Security Ministry, assistant to the head of the Traffic Department, and more.

In August 2021, he was awarded the Police Medal of Distinguished Service when he led his subordinates and additional police officers while risking his life to save others from a major fire in the Jerusalem Mountains that was spreading toward Eitanim Hospital.

Since January 2023, Yaakobi has been serving as the National Security Minister's security secretary. He holds a BA in Humanities and Social Sciences with a specialization in criminology and an MA in criminology with honors from Hebrew University.

Ben-Gvir stated: "Deputy Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi is the right man to lead the Israel Prisons Service at this time as acting commissioner. Yaakobi is a decorated, esteemed, assertive, professional, and sharp police officer; that is exactly what the IPS needs now."