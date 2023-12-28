Ulpanat Horev in Jerusalem held a public prayer meeting for the well-being of IDF soldiers, the return of the hostages, the recovery of the wounded, and a huge consolation for the families that have lost loved ones.

The family of the fallen soldier, Yosef Malachi Gedalya, and Iris Chaim, whose son was taken into captivity by Hamas, participated in the prayer meeting. The meeting moved the mothers very much, as well as the students and staff of the Ulpana.

Rav Oded Meislish, Head of the Ulpana, recounted the many emotional reactions of those who have watched the video, and who said that the junction of the different worlds was very special for them, while the moving prayers opened their hearts to prayer.

Hundreds of students of the Ulpana took part in the clip, with some of the students playing musical instruments, among them drums - Odaya Betzalel, Cajón - Mayan Feingold, guitar - Rotem Boker, keyboard - Eliana Rosenberg, violin - Yael Betzalel, and flute- Yehudit Rosenberg.

Amit Ben Attar was responsible for the musical production, and it was conducted by Amit Ben Attar and Noa Buchris.

The meeting was dedicated to the memory of Yosef Malachi Gedalya, may G-d revenge his spilt blood, who fell in Kfar Aza on Shabbat Simchat Torah, and in memory of Yotam Haim of Blessed Memory, who was kidnapped and held in captivity by Hamas for 70 days, and who was killed on Friday, 3 Tevet 5784 together with two other kidnap victims after they had escaped from Hamas captivity.

“May their pure souls be bound up in the bond of life.”