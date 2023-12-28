In a candid interview with a donor of the ZAKA360 command post fund, Sarah shared why she chose to donate.

“I saw the article about ZAKA360's need for a command post to use intelligence data and groundwork to cut down on the search time for bodies, and it stood out as not your typical campaign. What touched me most though, is their quest to find and bury bodies as soon as they can.

I recently had to wait after the death of a relative until the body could be cleared for burial. That wait was so hard emotionally and was tragic because, as Jews, we never want to delay burial. It hurt me so much to know that the soul of the diseased couldn’t get rest because the body wasn’t buried.”

When asked what she believes the new command post can achieve, she shared:

“If only one mother, who’s already gone through the trauma of having her son killed, doesn’t go through the added trauma of waiting for the body, then every penny is with it. It’s amazing to think about the power one command post holds.

I definitely think more people should step up and join this campaign because the power of a community is huge.”

