Sirens sounded early Thursday afternoon in Acre (Akko) and the "Krayot," a nickname given to a group of smaller towns nearby.

The rockets, unusual even for wartime due to the target cities' distance from the Lebanon and Gaza borders, were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

No injuries have been reported, and there have been no reports that rockets or fragments were located, Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

The IDF is retaliating by striking Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon.

Shortly after the missile launch, it was reported that a Hezbollah UAV was intercepted on its way to the "Krayot."

"Following the sirens that sounded in the Krayot area in northern Israel, a UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF reported.