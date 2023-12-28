Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Thursday afternoon responded to reports that the Supreme Court intends to invalidate the Reasonableness Standard.

The standard is an amendment to a Basic Law and therefore considered even by the Supreme Court's own precedent to be untouchable and part of Israel's constitution.

"While our soldiers are fighting side-by-side on the various fronts, as the entire country is hurting from the loss of many lives, we must not rip the nation of Israel with disagreements," Levin stressed.

"The citizens of Israel expect the Supreme Court not to publish, during a war, a ruling which is controversial even among its own justices."

"From this same expectation, and out of national responsibility, those who were elected to the Knesset by the people are acting to ensure that legislative processes passed in these days pass with broad agreement, while avoiding discussion on matters which are controversial. It would be appropriate for the Supreme Court to act in a similarly responsible fashion and not create a deep rift within the nation, while all of us are begging for its unity," he concluded.