The Supreme Court is expected to advance publication of a ruling on the cancellation of the Reasonableness Standard due to the leaking of a draft of the law on Wednesday by Channel 12 News, according to Haaretz.

According to the report, Supreme Court Chief Justice Uzi Vogelman assembled all the Supreme Court justices in his office, presumably due to the leak, which created significant public unrest and has reawakened the debate regarding the authority of the Supreme Court to disqualify Basic Laws passed in the Knesset.

The leak claims that the Supreme Court had a majority decision to disqualify the law, creating the practical legal grounds for disqualifying a Basic Law in court in the event that someone appeals against it.

The leak also claims that the ruling was to be published no later than January 12th.