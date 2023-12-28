A: With the passage of time, we can safely conclude that the only thing which is permanent in our physical world is the phenomena of change, except for one ageless feature - Judenhass - hatred of the Jew. It is enduring, perpetual, and grows in concert with the population of gentiles, wherever they may be.

Its resilience was predicted by the archenemy of Am Yisrael - Bil’am, in his venomous curse turned blessing (Bamidbar 23,9):

From the rocky peaks I see them, from the heights I view them.

I see a people who live apart and are distinct from gentile beliefs and mores.

The nations and religious have since time immemorial tried to eradicate our presence with minimal success, despite the huge efforts they put into this unfeasible goal.

Hashem presented us with a way of life different than any other culture, to guarantee our superiority as His chosen nation and not to be corrupted by pagans and untruthful beliefs.

We marry among ourselves; we dress differently and what we eat is stubbornly “Jewish food”. Our language is not spoken by any other nation or race, the manner that we are conceived and born and the way we die and are buried are uniquely Jewish.

We have paid the price for being Hashem’s chosen nation, but our return to Eretz Yisrael at this time in history is signaling a change in the way the Almighty will relate to us in the future. The immense divide between Jews and gentiles will become exponentially greater. Hashem’s miracles will become ever more evident, as presented by the prophet Yechezkel 37,15-28 and served as the haftara in last week’s parasha Vayigash (Yechezkel 37,19-24):

This is what the Sovereign Lord says: I will take the children of Israel from among the nations, to where they have gone. I will gather them from every side and bring them back into their own land.

I will make them one nation in the land, upon the mountains of Israel. There will be one king over all of them and shall no more be like two nations nor be divided into two kingdoms.

They will no longer defile themselves with their idols and vile images or with any of their offenses, for I will save them from all their sinful backsliding, and I will cleanse them. They will be my people, and I will be their God.

My servant David will be king over them, and they will all have one shepherd. They will follow my laws and be careful to keep my decrees.

They will live in the land I gave to my servant Jacob, the land where your ancestors lived. They and their children and their children will live there forever, and David my servant will be their prince forever.

I will make a covenant of peace with them; it will be an everlasting covenant. I will establish them and increase their numbers, and I will put my sanctuary among them forever.

My dwelling place will be with them; I will be their God, and they will be my people.

Then the nations will know that I the Lord has sanctified Israel when my sanctuary shall be in the midst of them.

B: However, this status of redemption requires a promo of chaos. The situation of utopia as pictured by the prophet Yechezkel cannot exist when all around us are the evil incarnate of Aisav and Yishmael. The stated in Tehillim 34,15:

Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.

As long as evil dominates the world, the gentile nations will not permit us to benefit from a good life for ourselves and for the few remaining righteous gentiles, as outlined by the prophet Yechezkel above.

What we are witnessing today is the beginning of Hashem’s count-down time for justice. It is beginning with the ongoing destruction of Amalek in Gaza and will embrace the far-reaching regions of Christianity and Islam. Not to speak of the billions within humanity who deny the existence of the omnipotent God.

During this period of retribution, revenge and damnation for what these people have wrought upon Am Yisrael from the destruction of the Bet Hamikdash and our two-thousand-year exile from Eretz Yisrael, there will be a cathartic and purification process here in the holy land.

The four hundred thousand gentiles from Eastern Europe who entered the land by virtue of the irresponsible ‘Grandparent’ clause in the Law of Return, whereby one whose parents are both goyim but has a Jewish grandparent may enter the country with full Israeli citizenship. Except for a very small minority, they are not interested in converting to Judaism, preferring instead to establish churches and non-kosher food stores in every city in the holy land. They will have to go.

The millions of Moslems between the “sea and the river” who support the actions and beliefs of Hamas and their likes will have to go.

These are ambitious goals for a miniscule population of seven million Jews in Eretz Yisrael, but numbers have no bearing when Hashem emanates His messages to His prophets, like the one quoted above in Yechezkel 37.

C: Some relevant pesukim (Torah verses):

1- Devarim 32,43

Rejoice, you nations, with His people - for He (Hashem) will avenge the blood of his servants; He will take vengeance on His enemies and make atonement for His land and people.

2- Yoel 4,21

Judah will be inhabited forever and Jerusalem through all generations. Shall I leave their innocent blood unavenged? No, I will not. The Lord dwells in Zion!

3- Tehilim 79,10

Why should the nations say, where is their God? Before our eyes, make known among the nations that you avenge the outpoured blood of your servants.

4- Abid: 9,13

Sing the praises of the Lord, enthroned in Zion; proclaim among the nations what He has done. For He who avenges blood remembers, He does not ignore the cries of the afflicted.

5- Abid: 120,7

Too long have I lived among those who hate peace. I am for peace; but when I speak, they are for war.

6- Abid 144,15

Blessed is the people of whom this is true; blessed is the people whose God is the Lord.

Rabbi Nachman Kahanais a Torah scholar, author, teacher and lecturer, Founder and Director of the Center for Kohanim, Co-founder of the Temple Institute, Co-founder of Atara Leyoshna – Ateret Kohanim, was rabbi of Chazon Yechezkel Synagogue – Young Israel of the Old City of Jerusalem for 32 years, and is the author of the 15-volume “Mei Menuchot” series on Tosefot, and 3-volume “With All Your Might: The Torah of Eretz Yisrael in the Weekly Parashah” (2009-2011), and “Reflections from Yerushalayim: Thoughts on the Torah, the Land and the Nation of Israel” (2019) as well as weekly parasha commentary available where he blogs at http://NachmanKahana.com



