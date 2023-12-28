CNN reports that Kathleen Wilson of Minnesota is suing dentist Dr. Kevin Molldrem for a 5-hour appointment during which he executed eight crowns, four root canals, and 20 fillings, all while using an excessive quantity of sedative.

In the statement of claim, Wilson states “I was left completely disfigured by the treatment. I needed to make several other dental appointments to fix the negligent care that caused me significant injuries.” She also claims that the dentist used sedative significantly exceeding the recommended dosage, and then falsified medical documents regarding how much sedative was used during the procedures.

Attorney Nathaniel Weimer, who represents Wilson, hired Dr. Avrum Goldstein, a dentist serving on the faculty of the University of Florida, as an expert witness regarding the care Wilson had received. He testified that although the original diagnosis that every tooth in Wilson's mouth needed treatment for decay was correct, the treatment provided was incorrect.

He stated that Wilson “required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease,” and “trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit” was “not humanely possible to achieve. The amount of sedative used grossly exceeded what would be considered safe.”

Wilson is seeking $50,000 in damages.