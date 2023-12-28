Following reports that a number of vehicles had suffered damage, Israel Police on Wednesday evening arrested a resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, on suspicion that he caused the damage.

Following the complaints of damage to the vehicles, police officers arrived at the scene and began searching for the suspect, while investigators gathered evidence from the scene and opened an investigation into the matter.

A few hours later, during investigative activities, a 14-year-old suspect from the Arab neighborhoods was arrested on suspicion of involvement in causing damage to the vehicles.

The suspect was arrested by police officers and taken for interrogation. On Thursday, he will be brought to court for an extension of his arrest.

"The investigation of the actions is ongoing," a police statement said. "Israel Police will continue to act against any violators of the law who harm the public's welfare, security, or property."