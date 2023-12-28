תיעוד: מטוס קרב תוקף מבנה ממנו ניסו מחבלים לשגר נ"ט צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the IDF's Bislamach Brigade destroyed terror infrastructure within a building from which anti-tank missiles had been fired towards IDF vehicles a short while before.

Soldiers from the Nahal Brigade directed an IAF fighter plane to attack the structure where the terrorists were during their attempt to fire an antitank missile.

Over the past two days, soldiers from the 401st Brigade and 460th Brigade eliminated terrorists from the ground and from the air.

During raids conducted by the IDF's Brigade 14, terrorists fired towards the soldiers. In searches of the home from which the shots were fired, the IDF discovered many weapons.