A new video published on the Internet on Wednesday shows Oron Shaul, an IDF soldier who fell during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and whose body was abducted by Hamas terrorists.

Shaul’s family released the video on what would have been his 30th birthday. In the video, Oron and his friends are seen celebrating a past birthday.

The Shaul family said in a statement, "We pray that no hostage will reach the moment when he is being held in captivity for 10 years."

"Our hearts go out to all the families of the hostages who unfortunately joined us in the last few months. They all need to return now," the family added.

In addition to Shaul, Hamas has also been holding the body of fellow IDF soldier Hadar Goldin since 2014.

Two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza in 2014 and 2015 - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

The terrorist organization is also still holding 129 hostages who were kidnapped to Gaza during Hamas’ October 7 massacre in southern Israel.