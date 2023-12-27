Channel 12 political pundit Amit Segal noted on Wednesday that he does not believe that the religious Zionists receive due credit in the war, amid the fact that a significant percentage of the soldiers who have fallen in the war come from that sector.

"I must say something that I've been refraining from saying," said Segal, "When heroes from the Druz community fell, we honored their heroism. In addition, a discussion arose, if that common fate needs to cause us to rethink about the Nationality Law."

According to Segal, for years, there has been a "crusade of defamation and division against the religious Zionists, for instance, the Eli pre-military academy. 'It's poison; it must be closed down,' they said; 14 of the fallen soldiers are alumni. 45% of the fallen soldiers are from the religious Zionist sector, and even more, if you count the 'clear kippot' - the ones who are no longer religious. ."

"And no one even mentions it. No one says 'Maybe what we thought about those crazy people on the hills in Judea and Samaria, with side curls, tzitzit, and a Uzi submachine gun, maybe we should stop and think again.' Forget it, you don't even have to think again, you don't even have to stop evacuating outposts; just say this."