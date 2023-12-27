A new photo of the arch-terrorist commander of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, was published on Wednesday by Channel 12.

In the photo, Deif is seen to be missing an eye and substantially older than in his previous picture, yet healthy.

The report also stated that one of his legs is missing, but that is not able to be seen in the picture which shows only his face.

Last week, the public was shocked to discover that Deif is still able to walk after a video was published showing them walking on his own after years of the common belief that the Hamas general was severely hurt by IDF strikes over the years and is unable to function both motorically and mentally.

In the video, Deif is seen entering his office in the Jabaliya neighborhood, which is apparently underground. Upon entering, he is seen accompanied by bodyguards and then sits at a desk.

Deif was listed by Israel’s defense establishment as the most wanted Hamas terrorist, alongside Yahya Sinwar. In 1992, he headed a terrorist squad that kidnapped and slit the throat of IDF soldier Alon Karavani.

He was also responsible for commanding terrorist squads that kidnapped and murdered several IDF soldiers. He is responsible for many attacks that claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.