Two months ago, Natan Kenig stood surrounded by ash in the wreckage of Kibbutz Be’eri. For hours on end, he cleared bodies. He never dreamed that when he returned, he’d be standing in the ashes of his own life.

“PTSD took over my life,” says Kenig in an emotional interview. “After the things that we saw, it is difficult to go on. I could not function. My four kids needed me to function.”

It was then that Kenig turned to the public for help. Quickly, the story of the ZAKA hero and his health battle spread around the world, and Jews all over began to thank Kenig for his service by means of a donation.

“I was blown away by how many people helped,” says Kenig. “These treatments can save my life and my family.”

