On Wednesday morning, family members and friends attended the funeral of Staff Sergeant (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober, who was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip. The funeral took place at the Mount Herzl military cemetery.

At the request of the family, the funeral procession opened with the singing of a hasidic tune - the same one which was played as Yehonatan walked to his wedding ceremony.

The IDF representative, Lieutenant Colonel Ido Me’ushar, eulogized: “Today we pay tribute to a true hero. You volunteered, you strived to achieve out of devotion. We have lost such a precious person. There is no comfort in words in the face of bereavement. We will walk in his light and in the way of Yehonatan. Thank you for all you have done and for the man you were.”

Aviya Lober, Yehonatan’s widow, eulogized in tears: "My love. How much you loved this country. When you spoke of it, I was jealous. This war was everything for you. You were so sincere. I begged you not to die. The birth is in two months. You are coming, I'm not going alone," cried Aviya.

His father-in-law, Rabbi Eyal Greiner, head of the Tefahot Yeshiva, gave a eulogy: “You were such a spiritual person. You were a true hasid, outwardly and inwardly. For two years you cared for and protected Aviya. You went out to protect your people and your country, to protect the light that will continue to shine. We ask you not to stop, to continue to protect everyone.”

Hagai Lober, Yehonatan's father, eulogized: "Yehonatan, my beloved son, we were merited to be your parents. You are such a gentle, emotional and believing person, without an ounce of rough attitude or cynicism. You’ve never had a smartphone because it has bad things. You who were born to be a dreamer and not a fighter, you my son. Since Simchat Torah you have become a fierce warrior, ready to go out to battle."

"You didn't look for anyone to blame in the government or the army. You didn't look for the Left or the Right, but you knew that the enemy was the evil terrorists, who are able to shoot an elderly Holocaust survivor point blank."

Hagai called upon those present, saying. "I want to say that Yehonatan is no longer just my son, he is your son. Before Simchat Torah we all went through a difficult time. We felt that our beloved nation was falling apart. The damned enemies came and reminded us that we are one nation and forced us to speak to each other and fight side by side."

Yehonatan’s siblings all cried and spoke of the wonderful, loving and caring brother that he was, “even if he cheated when they were playing card games.”