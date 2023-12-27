IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Wednesday stressed that Hamas is not interested in bringing prosperity to Gazan civilians, and Israel's war is against Hamas only - not the civilians of Gaza.

"On October 7th, Hamas launched one of the most brutal and barbaric massacres in modern history, massacring Israeli men, women, and children in their beds, burning entire families alive, and using sexual violence as a weapon of war," Hagari said.

"Hamas did not want the progress and prosperity that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia could bring to this entire region. We seek a better future for all people in the region. Hamas seeks death and destruction. Which is why it dragged us into war."

Hagari emphasized, "Defeating Hamas is the only option, it’s in the interests of the entire region."

"Hamas has spent years turning Gaza into a terror stronghold, embedding itself in civilian areas and forcing Gazans into the role of human shields," he explained. "If we don’t dismantle the tunnels that Hamas is using, Hamas will continue using them for terror. If we don’t diminish Hamas’ rocket-firing capabilities, Hamas will continue firing rockets at Israelis. If we don’t dismantle Hamas and rid them of their weapons, Hamas will continue using them for its destructive goals."

"Hamas used the money that it received from the international community, that was meant to build a better life for the people of Gaza, to build a war machine that brings death and destruction to Israel and Gaza."

Underlining how Hamas uses Gazan civilians as human shields, he said, "We have the complex task of ensuring that our emphasis is on accuracy against Hamas, not the destruction Hamas seeks of the hospitals they’re operating from. We must dismantle Hamas’ infrastructure now, so they won’t have the capabilities or the confidence to carry out October 7th again, as they have declared they intend to do."

"The terror leaders of Hamas are only interested in their own wealth and well-being and keep themselves far away from the destruction they caused."

Regarding Israel's progress in its war against Hamas, he noted, "We are currently working toward achieving our objectives in northern Gaza, and there is considerable work left in southern Gaza. While we pursue our goal of defeating Hamas, we do so while acting with caution and care to the civilians in Gaza who are also suffering in this war, that Hamas inflicted on us all."

"Our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza. We’re sending aid into Gaza, to the people of Gaza. We are not the bottleneck. On the contrary. We check more aid trucks than can enter Gaza.

"There are logistical limitations and challenges posed by the ability of international organizations to distribute aid. Which is why we urge the international community to find additional solutions, for the distribution of aid, alongside establishing field hospitals and temporary shelters, for Gazans."

Concluding his statements, Hagari promised, "We will continue our important mission, to defeat Hamas, and rescue our hostages. We are committed to freeing our hostages from Hamas and freeing Gaza from Hamas, for a better future for the region."