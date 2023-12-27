It is no secret that the Israeli people love recreation, but while many of them fly abroad to spice up their vacation, we are here to give you a tip on how to continue traveling in Israel without the feeling that you have had enough: The solution is helicopter rental, in order to fly to any destination you want. How does it work? We interviewed Daniel Maarek, the owner of DM helicopter.

Whether it is during the holidays, the summer months or at private and exciting events, we are always looking to do something different and special, but there is a feeling of exhaustion and even a lack of desire to go on long trips for these special places. Therefore, we accepted the challenge, we did your homework for you, and we found out how to make your vacation and the trip to it better - helicopter rental. I met with Daniel Maarek, the owner of the DM Hélicoptère agency and he told me why the demand for a trip, which includes a helicopter rental, is so great.

"What message do you convey when you offer helicopter rental?"

"It is different from anything you've known. How many people can really say that they have traveled by helicopter? This has plenty of advantages - faster arrival at the destination, no fatigue and the ride, which you have taken a million times to your favorite destination and grew weary of, receives an upgrade that has not been seen before in Israel."

This way the usual trip will become unforgettable

The CEO of DM Hélicoptère explains that all you need to do in order to enjoy exceptional helicopter rental services, and to go on an extraordinary experience, is to contact them (preferably a week in advance, but a short notice is also possible) and they will already know how to fit an extraordinary package for you. You do not even have to get to the helipads independently - there is a VIP shuttle service.

"How does a helicopter flight turn a trip through Israel, which we have already seen from every direction, into something different?"

"Each customer has something else that bothers them. For a customer who has a place, which he really likes, but is far away from that place, we offer an experiential round-trip flight with a pilot who waits for him for several hours. For families, who are looking for various long trips, we have actual holiday packages and our pilots are also guides who will provide added value during the flight, and those who have a specific event, like a wedding or a marriage proposal, for example, and wish to do it in a special way, that is also a possibility."

"Do you fly anywhere? I’m asking because there are places in Israel, which are considered dangerous."

"We have taken everything into account and there is no customer who will be denied a unique vacation and our service."

"Are there periods during which you have more work?"

"Yes. Especially during holidays and summertime. Look, people are weary of doing the same thing all the time. They do not want to fly abroad because it is often expensive and on the other hand, they do not have the patience for a long and tiring trip, so helicopter rental is the best solution."

The advantages of helicopter rental with DM Hélicoptère

DM Hélicoptère was founded thanks to the understanding that many Israelis are tired of driving during their trips, and get nauseated and lose excitement from the trip when traveling by bus.

"Why choose your helicopter rental?"

"First of all, we adjust the helicopter rental package precisely to each customer while taking their needs into account. In addition, our pilots are military veterans, which means that they are skilled and ready for any scenario. We are always available and we fly anywhere in Israel."

"Is it also suitable for large families?"

"Of course. We have a variety of helicopter rental packages and some of them can accommodate even 7 passengers in addition to the pilot."

"There is no doubt that it sounds like a dream. So I would like, for example, to get to Eilat that way instead of driving for 6 hours. Is it financially worthwhile?"

"Absolutely, because you have to take into account the fact that it is not just transportation from one place to another, but it is an attraction in itself and it is great fun. Moreover, we guarantee an affordable price, without unnecessary fees that others usually add."

What does the future hold for helicopter rentals?

DM Hélicoptère is designed to provide a helicopter rental service and provide service in a place where the demand is great, but in Israel, it is still not sufficiently developed.

"How many companies like yours are there?"

"About 3 more."

