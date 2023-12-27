תיעוד מתקיפת המחבלים במרחב שג'עייה דובר צה"ל

During IDF activity in the area of Shejaiya, the troops identified terrorists passing between buildings in a Hamas combat area from which shots were fired at IDF troops. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike the terrorists and kill them.

The strike led to secondary explosions, which indicate that the area was rigged with explosives aimed at attacking the troops.

In addition, IDF troops identified two terrorists entering a vehicle. The terrorists arrived with the vehicle at a compound known to be a weapons storage facility, and IDF troops then directed an IAF aircraft to strike and kill the terrorists. An IAF fighter jet struck the weapons storage facility.

IDF troops who were operating in the area of Daraj Tuffah identified a terrorist preparing to fire a short-range anti-tank missile at them. The troops then directed tanks to strike the terrorist and kill him before he was able to fire the missile at them.

On Tuesday night, Israeli Navy forces identified suspects in a compound who posed a threat to the ground forces, and struck them. In addition, in order to assist the ground forces, Israeli Navy forces struck Hamas terrorist targets along the coastline.