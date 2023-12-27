Israel Hayom reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel has granted Cyprus and Britain initial approval to the establishment of a humanitarian sea corridor, through which supplies and equipment would be transported to the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, on Tuesday conveyed a positive message to the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, stating that Israel believes that it will be possible to start operating the humanitarian corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip upon completion of the required preparations.

Greece and Cyprus proposed the initiative to establish the sea corridor at the beginning of the war, after Israel announced that it would no longer be responsible for civilian life in the Gaza Strip. In response, a number of proposals were sent to Jerusalem regarding possible solutions, and Foreign Minister Cohen decided to advance this proposal as it seemed to be the most applicable.

Last week Cohen visited Larnaca and together with his colleague, Constantinos Kombos, visited the ZENON coordination center which is due to be the starting point of the corridor. The security inspection of the goods will be carried out in this center in coordination with Israel. According to the plan, the approved goods will undergo Israeli supervision in Cyprus and be shipped directly to the port in Mawassi, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Foreign Minister Cohen, "A sea corridor would enable total financial disconnect from Gaza. We refuse to return to the situation that preceded the murderous terrorist attack on October 7th. In recent weeks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with various entities in Israel, Cyprus and other countries, promoted the establishment of the sea corridor. The goods transported through the corridor will undergo a security check of in coordination with Israel and then be transferred by sea to the Gaza Strip."