White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is visiting Washington.

A White House official quoted by Reuters said the two discussed planning for the day after the Israel-Hamas war, including governance and security in Gaza.

Sullivan and Dermer also discussed efforts to bring home the remaining hostages and a transition to a different phase of the war to maximize focus on high-value Hamas targets.

On Monday, Axios reported that in addition to Sullivan, Dermer will also meet in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of Congress.

Dermer is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest confidant.

An Israeli official added that Dermer will discuss Netanyahu's thinking regarding what happens in Gaza when the war ends, including who governs the enclave in the long term.

The Biden administration has said publicly it wants the Palestinian Authority to have a role in governing Gaza in a post-Hamas reality. Netanyahu has previously rejected that idea but in recent weeks Dermer and other Israeli officials started speaking to their US counterparts about what they called "R.P.A" — reformed Palestinian Authority, a US official told Axios.