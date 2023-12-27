A number of IDF soldiers who contracted fungi and other infections while fighting in Gaza are hospitalized in serious condition in Israeli hospitals.

According to a report on Kan 11 News on Tuesday, there are a limited number of soldiers who are in intensive care and their lives are in danger.

The doctors are using experimental treatments from Pfizer to treat them, and it is estimated that most of those who have been infected will recover.

Infectious disease experts stressed that more than 95% of those infected recover because they are young and have a strong immune system.

The IDF does not have exact numbers on how many soldiers who were infected, and it is believed to be between 15 and 20.