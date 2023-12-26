תיעוד השיגור של חיזבאללה מסמוך למסגד דובר צה"ל

IDF SpokespersonRear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed the Hezbollah attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of Iqrit in northern Israel today (Tuesday).

“Today, Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile from Lebanon, hitting a Greek Orthodox Church in Northern Israel and wounding two Israeli Christians," Hagari said.



"When IDF troops arrived to evacuate the wounded, Hezbollah terrorists fired another missile at the church, wounding 9 of our soldiers. Shortly after Hezbollah deliberately fired at the church, Hezbollah then fired at Israel from next to a mosque in Lebanon," he said. "We shared clear video evidence of this so that Hezbollah‘s violations of international law are on full display to the world."



The IDF spokesperson noted that "Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon follows the same extremist and dangerous ideology as Hamas, firing from holy sites in Lebanon and Gaza, and firing at holy sites across Israel. Hezbollah is committing war crimes by indiscriminately attacking places of worship, just like Hamas. Hezbollah is risking the stability of the region - for the sake of Hamas."



"Hezbollah started attacking Israel on October 7th and it’s been increasing its attacks ever since. The IDF has been responding and will continue to respond," he said.

Hagari accused Hezbollah of "trying to drag the country of Lebanon and the region into this war that Hamas started. If Hezbollah continues, they will bear the consequences and the responsibility for the outcome: an unnecessary war aimed at fulfilling an ISIS ideology, that could bring unwanted destruction to the people of Lebanon in this war they don’t deserve. A war that the entire region doesn’t deserve.

"We are preparing for all scenarios should a diplomatic solution not be found to Hezbollah’s constant violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



"Hezbollah is a threat to Israel, Lebanon, and the entire region,” the IDF spokesperson concluded.