While many of the world's leaders sent friendly messages of peace and love for Christmas, former President Donald Trump used his holiday greetings to "settle accounts" with rival politicians, including incumbent President Joe Biden, the special counsel in charge of his investigations, and others.

Already on Christmas Eve, Trump posted a particularly angry "Happy Holiday" tweet, in which he wrote, " Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the thugs we have inside our country who, with their open borders, inflation, Afghanistan surrender, green new scam, high taxes, no energy independence, woke military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, all electric car lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. May they rot in hell. Again, Merry Christmas!!"

The next day Trump continued with his original Christmas "greetings" campaign. On the first day of Christmas he posted another tweet, accusing President Biden of trying to interfere in the election campaign with the 91 criminal indictments against him and four criminal trials he is facing.

In his Tweet, Trump promised his supporters "a great and glorious victory for those brave patriots who want to make America great again. Merry Christmas everyone!!!"

Even on the second day of Christmas, Trump did not subside and posted another angry Tweet in which he referred to the "good and bad" world leaders, as he called them, but again sent daggers of anger towards Biden and Jack Smith.

"Merry Christmas to the leaders of the world, good and bad alike, but none of them are as evil and sick as the thugs we have in our own country. May they rot in hell. Again, Merry Christmas!" tweeted Trump.