Casper, a 6 year old from Philadelphia, just wanted to visit his grandmother over Christmas. Luckily the drama ended well.

Casper’s parents dropped him off at the airport and he was due to board a Spirit Airlines flight, accompanied by a stewardess, to his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida.

By mistake, Casper was put on a flight to Orlando, a four-hour drive from Fort Myers. Not one member of the flight staff noticed that he was on the wrong flight.

His grandmother was waiting at the airport and panicked when the flight from Philadelphia arrived and her grandson was not there.

“I ran to the plane and asked the stewardess where my grandson was. He was given to you in Philadelphia,” said the grandmother, Maria Ramos, to WINK-TV in Fort Myers.

She said that the stewardess replied “I haven’t had any children on this flight.” Luckily the grandmother received a telephone call a short while after that from her frightened grandson, saying that he had landed by mistake in Orlando and asked his grandmother to come pick him up. She drove for four hours to fetch her grandson and the drama ended safely.

Spirit Airline apologized to the grandmother and offered to compensate her for the cost of her drive to pick up her grandson in Orlando.

“We take safety and responsibility for our passengers seriously and conduct internal auditing. We apologize to the family for this incident,” the airline said in a statement.

Grandma Ramos still wants to know how this happened. “I want them to call me and tell me how my grandson landed in Orlando. How did it happen? They took him off the plane? He jumped by himself onto the wrong plane?” wondered the grandmother.