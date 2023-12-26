Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday), at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, visited IDF Intelligence Unit 9900.

At the start of the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by Unit Commander Brig.-Gen. S on the main points of the visual intelligence efforts in the fighting in Gaza, the intelligence gathering technologies of the various strata, and the international cooperation in this field. Brig.-Gen. S also reviewed how the information gathered by soldiers in the field is used.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also observed the system's artificial intelligence capabilities via augmented reality visors that present a three-dimensional view of the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister then visited the "Space Center", which leads the intelligence gathering effort via satellites.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the conclusion of the visit: "We have soldiers on the ground, sometimes underground, and we have eyes in the sky."

"We say to the Hamas terrorists: We see you and we will reach you. We are continuing the war, and are intensifying the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip and other places.

"We will fight to the end, with the help of the most advanced technology," Netanyahu said.