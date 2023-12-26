IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited soldiers engaged in combat in Gaza today (Tuesday) and stated that the war will last for "many more months."

"I have just left the Gaza Strip, where I met with the troops in the northern part of the Strip. I witnessed up close the forces fighting, operating, and achieving the objectives we set for them. The IDF is close to completing the dismantling of Hamas' battalions in the northern Gaza Strip. We have killed many terrorists and Hamas commanders, some surrendered to our forces and hundreds were taken prisoner. We have destroyed underground infrastructure and large quantities of weapons. In this dense, urban area, where terrorists dress as civilians, it cannot be said that we killed them all. It seems likely that we will still encounter fighters in this area. We will continue to strike them and pursue them in various ways," Halevi said after leaving Gaza.

He said that the IDF is currently "concentrating our efforts in the southern Gaza Strip – Khan Yunis, the central camps, and further. We will continue to both preserve and intensify our achievements in northern Gaza. We will not allow the return to the pre-October 7th reality, and we will not allow such an event to be repeated. The IAF is striking continuously. A building is struck if it is an enemy target, a building is struck if a threat is posed to our forces from inside. The IDF is focused and precise in its actions. Everywhere our forces operate, they are accompanied by heavy fire from the air, sea, and land. In every action where the forces require fire support, they receive the necessary and optimal support. The ground forces’ operations allow the destruction of terror infrastructures that cannot be achieved from the air. These operations lead to close-quarter combat with many terrorists, and their elimination. We use our resources in a professional, sophisticated, and calculated way, and are prepared for the continuation of the fighting in all sectors. This war’s objectives are essential and not simple to achieve."

He said that "the war will continue for many more months, and we will operate in various ways – so that the achievement will be preserved over time. There are no magic solutions or shortcuts in the fundamental dismantling of a terrorist organization, except persistent and determined fighting, and we are very, very determined. We will also get to the Hamas leadership, whether it takes a week or months. Thanks to spirit and professionalism, we will get there. We are constantly learning and changing our way of warfare. We adapt our warfare to each area in the Gaza Strip, to the territory, the enemy, and our forces. The forces are getting operational breaks according to the situational assessments, including the reserve forces. We will take care of them and acknowledge their contribution and the support of their families, families who are full partners of this war effort. We are increasing the military pressure in different ways with intensity and creativity."

"This military pressure allows the realization of the war's objectives: the dismantling of Hamas and the return of the hostages. Our commitment to bringing the hostages home remains – we will do everything to bring them home. We are fighting a just war like no other, and like every war, it takes a heavy and painful toll. The best of our sons and daughters have fallen in the battle for the State of Israel's security. We will ensure that they did not fall in vain. Alongside the combat with Hamas, IDF forces continue, day and night, to thwart and mitigate terror in Judea and Samaria, and they do so with great success. Those soldiers are led by the talented Commanding Officer of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, who is dedicating his life to the security of the residents. Those who choose to slander him are a shame and disgrace and must be clearly condemned from every direction. The many days that have passed since October 7th raise many difficult questions. We are all obligated to provide, and will provide, answers after a thorough investigation. We will not skip over any question or lesson.

"We will investigate sharply and thoroughly at the first opportunity, and we will publish the findings to the public with appropriate transparency. But I want to say a few things as someone who has served most of his years as a combat commander: The battlefield poses complex situations for us, this time even more so. In these situations, we must make difficult decisions, where we, who make those decisions, are responsible for both successes and failures. This is the path we, those who wear uniform, have chosen, to take responsibility and dedicate our lives to the security of the state.

"Many commanders made difficult decisions on October 7th, and I appreciate all of them, above all, for standing up to this life-threatening challenge. The decisions of the commanders, as well as my own, will be thoroughly investigated and learned when the operational situation allows it. Each of these commanders is now risking their lives in combat. It is not appropriate to lash out and judge them when the cannons are still firing, and they are leading forces in combat. We will continue to fight, we will continue to learn. We will continue to fight, we will continue to learn," the Chief of Staff concluded.