The family of Master Sergeant (res.) Shay Termin from Rosh Pina, who fell on Friday in a battle in Khan Yunis, were informed today that their son was killed by friendly fire.

The father, Avi Termin, stood next to an Israeli flag and conveyed a message to the soldiers involved in the sad incident, saying that he has no anger for the soldiers and expressed support from himself and his family.

Avi invited the soldiers involved in the incident to come meet with them and said that he, his wife and Shay’s two siblings want to meet with the soldiers and hug them.