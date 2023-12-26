Police in Delhi are investigating reports of a possible explosion near the Israeli embassy in India.

An unknown caller informed police at about 6 pm local time that an explosion had occurred behind the embassy in the Chanakyapuri area.

Police rushed to the scene with a bomb disposal squad, but have found no evidence of an explosion or explosive device.

The identity of the caller and motive for the report are under investigation.

Despite the reports from the Delhi police that no suspicious materials have been found, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat released a statement saying: “This evening (India time), there was an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi (100 meters from the embassy). There were no casualties as a result of the explosion and peace to all the envoys and embassy workers. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces.”

False bomb threats against Jewish institutions have been common in the US in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7. On December 1, 15 synagogues across New York State received false bomb threats.