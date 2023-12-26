Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said today (Tuesday) at a hearing in the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee that the bogus phrase “settler violence” must be forbidden to be used.

"I suggest that we drop the slang phrase “settler violence.” It has no basis. There is violence committed by people who come from Ra'anana and from all other places in Israel, just as there is violence committed by people all over the world. I express my utmost objection to this phrase," Gallant said.

Head of the Gush Etzion Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, referred to the publication of military data, which notes a very significant decrease in nationalistic crime committed by Jews.

Now that everyone sees that the campaign of the human rights organizations that invented the “settler violence” plot is false, I expect them to be prosecuted for making us a too easy target," Ne'eman said.

He pointed out that "Today everyone already knows that the real violence is directed towards the residents of Judea and Samaria, and is not coming from them. This evil campaign not only makes these people look bad, but is directed against the entire country."

"The United States has restricted the transfer of weapons, disqualified fictional characters from entering Judea and Samaria, and created a discourse of so-called mutual violence between extremists. So here are the facts – the people living in Judea and Samaria are the protective wall of the entire country, living in the Land of Israel teaches everyone the love of the land, prosperity, and development, based on values ​​of respect for every person. On the other side is a bloodthirsty antisemitic mob, that educates its people to murder, deportation, and rape. Our criminals will always be outside the mainstream of society. Theirs – are their leaders," Ne’eman said.