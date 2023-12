Staff Sergeant Daniel Nachmani of Kfar Saba fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF said Tuesday afternoon.

Nachmani, 21, fought in Battalion 71 of the 188th Brigade, and was injured in battle on Friday, during operation activity in northern Israel.

On Sunday, Nachmani died of his wounds.

His family has been notified.

"The IDF shares in the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them," the IDF said.