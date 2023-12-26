Approximately 100 Border Police officers and Civil Administration inspectors raided an Israeli farm near the town of Mikhmas known as Sde Yonatan this morning. The forces demolished houses and a goat pen that had been built in the area. They also confiscated a large quantity of equipment used by the farmers.

A 'closed military zone' order was issued for the area, and immediately with the beginning of the demolition the commander of the force ordered the confiscation of all of the residents' mobile phones to prevent the demolition from being documented. Additional residence who arrived at the scene to film the demolition were stopped at the entrance to the farm.

The residents claim that, during the demolition, the police acted with extreme violence that included throwing residents forcefully to the floor, punching them, breaking glasses, and kicking them. Three residents were injured, one of them to the point of needing stitches in his hand.

MDA and United Hatzalah ambulances that were called to the area to evacuate the wounded were blocked at the entrance to the farm by police for more than an hour, and one of the victims was arrested despite an explanation by paramedics that he needed to be taken in an ambulance for medical treatment.

10 individuals arrested during the demolition were handcuffed together and forced to the floor violently. Seven of them were released after the demolition, and three were taken to a police station.

Yesterday, the farmers sent an urgent letter to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is in charge of the Civil Administration, and demanded that he ordered the demolition stopped. Smotrich did not respond.

The farmers released a strongly worded statement protesting the demolition: "We awoke to a painful and violent morning that is one big National disgrace. Nearly 100 officers in armored Jeeps were removed from their combat roles to brutally demolish our farm, as a result of the despicable 'settler violence' campaign intended to remove strategic Jewish presence from the land and allow the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria."

"To our disappointment, the right-wing government and Minister Smotrich have joined the campaign, which allows the Civil Administration to rampage through the land under the auspices of this delegitimization of the settler community. These crusades of destruction of settlements are a first-rate crime under ordinary circumstances, and to do so during a war, while our soldiers are risking their lives on the front, is seven times as worse. Anyone who remains silent this morning is a full partner in the crime."

Attorney Nati Rom from the Honenu legal aid organization is representing three of those who were arrested. He commented: "It is painful to see how during a difficult war against the Arab enemy the IDF and police are diverting forces to fight the settlers. It is painful to see minors injured and handcuffed, contrary to the law, on charges of obstructing a police officer."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented: "The Defense Minister is confused. Rather than supporting the farms of Judea and Samaria, he continues to demolish and destroy, even during the war. He needs to change his mentality."