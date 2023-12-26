All democracies believe in “peace” but are realistic enough to know that war threatens peace at least 10% of the time.

In dictatorships, the leaders prepare to fight wars 100% of the time. This stark contrast of thinking explains why wars are inevitable and why we are in World War III right now.

When did World War III begin?

In Israel, World War III commenced on October 7, 2023, when some 3,000 terrorists, led by Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, carried out a barbaric attack on Israeli civilians. The Hamas terrorists were joined by another the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Both groups are US designated “terrorists” and both are proxies of Iran. These barbarous groups were reinforced by thousands of so-called “innocent” Gazan civilians, who joined the murderous attacks and kidnapping of children, women, men, and the elderly. These atrocious attacks ended Israel’s delusions of “peace.” The invaders breached Israel’s “security” fence/wall surrounding Gaza border in more than 30 points.

The well-planned and executed attack surprised and confused the Israeli Defense Forces. It took nearly twenty-four hours before the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had regained its composure and began its retaliatory operations in Gaza.

Since then, the IDF has killed 8,000 to 10,000 terrorists in Gaza and is thought to have captured thousands more. It is now seeking to kill or capture the 15,000 – 20,000 terrorists remaining in the Gaza Strip and working to destroy the vast and sophisticated, heavily armed tunnel network throughout the area.

Did World War III begin only on October 7, or did it start before? If so, when exactly?

There are at least ten possible answers to this question:

1) The War began around 630 CE, when Muhammed and his followers decided to take over the world, savagely conquering 55 predominantly Christian countries and one Jewish country.

2) The War began in 1917, when Lenin and his fellow communists overthrew the Czar and took over Russia through a violent revolution.3) The War began in 1928, when Hassan al-Banna established the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood in Ismailia, Egypt, advocating the Quran and the Hadith primacy over all other religions and ideologies.

4) The War began in 1923, when corrupt international organizations like the League of Nations were established. It was followed by the United Nations in 1945 and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 1971.

5) The War began in 1949, when the brutal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took over China.

6) The War began in 1979, when the deadly Shiite-led Islamic Revolution took over Iran.

7) The War began in 1964, when the Russian Committee for State Security (KGB) helped create the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) under the leadership of the Egyptian Yasser Arafat. The PLO vowed to destroy the Jewish State of Israel and kill all its Jewish citizens.

8) The War began in 1987, when the Muslim Brotherhood established its terrorist Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) branch in Gaza and Judea/Samaria.) The War began on September 11, 2001, when al Qaeda attacked the US homeland and killed nearly 3,000 people.

10) The War began on July 2, 2021, when the U.S. retreated from Afghanistan and abandoned Bagram Air Force base, with $80 billion worth of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment — including 22,174 Humvees and 33 Black Hawk helicopters – and left it in the hands of the radical Sunni Taliban terror organization. And it escalated on August 31, 2021, when the U.S. fled from Afghanistan completely, leaving tens of thousands of our allies and fellow Americans to fend for themselves against the Taliban.

World War III is World War I and has been going on for 1,400 years.

Israel joined the war on October 7, 2023 because, as in other democracies, the Israeli political – and apparently also its military leadership – forgot history.

Democracies tend to forget who their enemies are and how evil they are.

Democracies are inclined to overestimate their military powers.

Democracies vote for candidates who promise peace, only to often find themselves at war, as a result of appeasement policies.

Let’s hope Israel does not forget its history ever again.

As for the rest of the world? The only ‘good’ news is that evil dictatorships cannot constrain their evil, eventually forcing democracies to destroy them.