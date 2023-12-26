The Biden administration is conducting intensive negotiations to create deep changes in the Palestinian Authority (PA) that will allow it to become a viable candidate to rule Gaza after the war, according to the Washington Post.

According to the report, State Department officials were sent to Ramallah in the past few weeks to pressure the Palestinian Authority into changes that will include replacing key individuals in the PA administration.

PA officials, as well as American officials involved in the matter, claim that the main pressure is directed at establishing a new government and changing the security service to a significant degree. Despite this, there is no American intention to replace Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The Americans are currently experiencing difficulty and convincing Israel of the necessity of the PA ruling Gaza. Israel's position completely rejects the idea of PA rule in Gaza the day after the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month, "Whoever teaches their children terrorism, funds terrorism, and supports the families of terrorists, cannot rule Gaza after we eliminate Hamas."