Al Jazeera reports that the United States of America has launched strikes on Iran-aligned forces in Iraq after a drone attack that wounded three US service members, one of them critically, according to the White House.

US President Joe Biden ordered the strikes on three sites used by the pro-Iranian Kataeb Hezbollah terrorist organization and affiliated groups in Iraq, US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement on Monday night.

"The strikes focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities. The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way,” she said. “The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the attacks necessary and appropriate measures to disrupt and degrade the ability of Iran's proxies to attack US troops. More than 100 such attacks have been reported since October 7th.

“Today’s attack led to three injuries to US personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition. My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured today,” Austin said. “And let me be clear – the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority.”

According to the US CENTCOM, the strikes killed several Kataeb Hezbollah militants and destroyed their targets without causing any civilian casualties.

The Iranian government has not commented on the attacks.