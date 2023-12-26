A delegation of pro-Israel student leaders from prominent US universities, who have witnessed significant rising antisemitism on their campuses, on Monday arrived in Israel on a “Take Action for Israel” mission to gather first-hand testimonies about the devastating events of the October 7th and the subsequent war with Hamas.

In addition, students will learn, plan, and strategize together on how to combat both antisemitism and anti-Israel propaganda on campus, as well as articulate an effective and sustained pro-Israel message to their communities.

The group of over two dozen students, hailing from universities such as UPenn, MIT, Cornell, Colombia, Brandeis, Temple, and Johns Hopkin, among others, are embarking on a high-profile mission, sponsored by Hasbara Fellowships and IsraelAmbassadors.com. The pro-Isarel student leaders are scheduled to engage with top Israeli officials and personally visit the southern border communities affected by the October 7th Hamas terror attacks.

“We are here to tell the world as Jewish students that we will not be silent in the face of antisemitism on campus, that we are proud to be in Israel at this historic moment.” said Ethan Oliner, a junior at Cornell University

Upon their arrival in Israel, the students were received by Danny Danon, a member of Israel's Knesset and former Ambassador to the United Nations.

MK Danon addressed the group and said: "Thank you for standing up for Israel and against antisemitism on campus. You are future leaders of the Jewish community. I am thankful you are all here to witness the realities the people of Israel face on a daily basis and hear directly from the residents. It's imperative that emerging leaders such as yourselves experience the truth, advocate for Israel, and relay your authentic experiences."

Sam Koffler, freshman at the University of Pennsylvania, said: "As a student at UPENN it is an honor to be a part of Jewish students who are returning to Israel in an unprecedented historic mission. It’s important to support the people of Israel and acquire the skills to advocate for Israel on campus."

Ethan Oliner, a junior at Cornell university, and the President of the university’s Jewish society, said: “Meeting with Israeli officials, soldiers, hostage families, and so many other people who were affected on October 7th, will be super beneficial in combating antisemitism on campus. The Take Action for Israel trip will give me the necessary tools to fight for our cause on campus. By visiting Israel and personally connecting with those impacted on October 7th, I believe I will be better prepared to combat antisemitism on my college campus.”



The “Take Action for Israel'' mission is co-sponsored by Combat for Antisemitism Movement.