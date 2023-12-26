A senior PLO official reported Monday that as part of Israel's offer for a prisoner exchange, Israel has agreed to free Marwan Barghouti and the former secretary-general of the PLO, Aḥmad Saʻdāt, who plotted the assassination of Minister Rehavam Ze'evi.

The official claimed that the offer was presented to Palestinian Arab organizations through Qatar, but the organizations rejected it because it does not require Israel to end the war against Gaza and free all the terrorists currently in Israeli prisons.

Marwan Barghouti was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and 40 additional years in prison for terrorist attacks in which five Israelis were murdered and many more were injured. Aḥmad Saʻdāt was caught and brought to Israeli prison, where he was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a military court for murder of Minister Rehavam Ze'evi in Jerusalem. Israel refused to release him in the Schalit deal.

Hamas has also demanded that Abdullah Barghouti be released. He is a Hamas operative and commander of the organization's military operation in Judea and Samaria. He is currently serving 67 consecutive life sentences, an unprecedented verdict in Israel. He was convicted of involvement in dozens of terrorist attacks at the beginning of the 2000s, which led to the murder of 66 Israelis and injuries to approximately 500.