The IDF on Tuesday morning cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip and whose families have been notified:

Staff sergeant Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24, from Yitzhar, of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade's 8104th Battalion, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class Joseph Gitarts, 25, from Tel Aviv, of the 7029th Battalion, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Also, two soldiers were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

In addition, a reservist soldier was seriously injured on Monday in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

All the injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.