Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived on Monday evening at the offices of the Yesha Council, where he informed the heads of the local authorities in Judea and Samaria of Papua New Guinea's intention to appoint an honorary consul from Judea and Samaria, as well as to open an honorary consulate in the city of Ariel.

This is the first time in history that a foreign country opens an official representation in Judea and Samaria.

"I am happy that I had the privilege of promoting the opening of the first consulate in Judea and Samaria, and thank the government of Papua New Guinea for the move," said Minister Cohen, adding, "Judea and Samaria are the lands of our ancestors, and the opening of a consulate there has great historical significance."

"The decision will strengthen and deepen relations with Papua New Guinea, which has already proven that it is a true friend of Israel in the international arena as well. I will always work to strengthen the position of the settlement in Judea and Samaria," the minister said.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, welcomed the historic decision.

"This is unprecedented news that symbolizes that we have reached a stage - from practical Zionism to diplomatic Zionism, to the practical expression that we are a free nation in our country. This decision was made thanks to the hard work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Minister Eli Cohen, an old friend of the settlement enterprise who set a goal for himself from the day he took office and succeeded [in reaching that goal]."

"The opening of a consulate in Judea and Samaria is an official expression of the fact that foreign countries recognize Judea and Samaria as an integral and inseparable part of the State of Israel. On behalf of the heads of the authorities and the entire settlement enterprise, we thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the President of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, for this historic decision," added Ne’eman.

