Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian threatened Israel on Monday following the death of senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commander Reza Mousavi, in an air strike attributed to Israel in Syria.

"Iran's adviser on the fight against terrorism in Syria fought for years alongside the former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, to ensure Iran's security and fight regional terrorism," said Amir-Abdollahian, as quoted by Haaretz.

The Iranian Foreign Minister then threatened the Israeli government, saying, "Tel Aviv should be counting down."

News sites affiliated with the Russian opposition claimed that Mousavi was killed in an attack designed, among other things, to wipe out weapons depots of pro-Iranian militias operating in the Damascus area.

The IRGC threatened in response that “the usurping and barbaric Zionist regime will pay for this crime.”