Why is anyone surprised that a Jew hater employed by the New York City Department of Education was not only retained, but is heading to a new job with more responsibility and better benefits.

Last week, Hillcrest High School principal Scott Milczewski, leader in the school where a violent riot broke out attacking a Jewish teacher for attending a pro-Israel rally, announced that he is leaving the Jamaica school for a new job in the city Department of Education bureaucracy.

“It is with mixed emotions that I inform you that I have been offered, and accepted, the position of Director of Teacher Development and Evaluation within the Division of Teaching and Learning,” he wrote in a letter circulated among students, staff and parents.

Milczewski is just the latest in the line of “questionable” administrators that were able to overcome public calls for discipline and termination.

In 2016, I introduced the public to Rushell White, then principal of MS (middle school) 226. Not only did she attack a Jewish teacher, David Possner in a mural displayed on school property, she offended the Hindu community of students as well. Multiple staff members at that time reported to the New York City Department of Education complaints of her “Jew hate” that were well documented and reported by the Parent Advocates organization.

The former teacher’s union chapter leader Zev Angelou of MS 226 was subpoenaed to testify at the 3020-a ( a teacher termination hearing paid for by the Department of Education) of another teacher bullied by White, Clairesa Clay, and his description of the principal included words such as "bully" "pathological liar.”

Today, years later, Rushell White is a Deputy Superintendent overseeing 28,000 students, over 6,000 teachers and staff members, 47 principals and about 56,000 families.

I reported that Queens public school teacher, Lawrence Brenner, was told in 2009 by a controversial principal that “you white teachers are ruining little black children,” and was consistently harassed until Brenner, Jewish, was terminated in a hearing based on questionable evidence submitted by the principal, Antonio K’Tori.

After the firing of Brenner and multiple complaints about PS 15, the school supervised by K’Tori, another teacher sued the NYCDOE and K’Tori for alleged sex harassment in 2014 and that teacher was awarded $500,000. K’Tori was the principal in charge of Simon Watts, the elementary school teacher who was convicted of sexually abusing five of his students and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013. Civil cases are ongoing by the students and one student, Neveah Thompson won $16 million dollars in 2021 in a civil suit judgment against the city.

But it was Brenner and not not K’Tori who was deemed incompetent to teach.

Why was K’Tori even employed in 2009? The Department of Education had removed K’tori from a Jamaica, Queens, NY school on September 10, 2004. He had been officially charged with a list of infractions including circumventing the school’s lottery system by accepting student applications, purchasing goods from unauthorized vendors and attempting to block special education classes. He was suspended without pay.

Brooklyn middle school principal, Principal Amanda Bueno told staffers in May, 2021, at MS 136 in Brooklyn, “If you have been watching the news in absolute horror, you are not alone.”

She urged teachers and administrators to demand government sanctions against Israel in an email on a school business address.Today, she is a head coach for the Department of Education, overseeing classroom instruction and model lessons.

I’m not surprised and you shouldn’t be either. You should be upset that your hard-earned tax dollars pay for this.

You should be angered by the failing test scores for years under the leadership of these people that the New York City Department of Education hires, maintains and supports with comfortable retirement packages and benefits. It should make you sick to realize this practice of education supervisors promoting antisemitism, racism and discrimination has been rewarded.

Don’t blame COVID. Don’t blame January 6th. Blame a system of biased evaluations for teacher and supervisor tenure, unions that are tied to politicians and a biased media.

For years, politicians representing the communities that these principals oversee schools in have had reading and math scores averaging 30 percent passing based on published reports.

The connection has to be exposed.

There are allegations of funds being stolen and indictments have been handed down.This is just the tip of the iceberg and not limited to New York.

Donald Trump was right in 2016 when he said the Department of Education needs to be diminished and/or eliminated.

And the result? Today we see young men and women protesting about a land they seemed to know few, if any, facts about after about 20 years of indoctrination in schools that are educationally useless.





























